Azerbaijan confirms 337 more COVID-19 cases, 442 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan has detected 337 new COVID-19 cases, 442 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 817,322 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 804,557 of them have recovered, and 9,849 people have died. Currently, 2,916 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,159 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,187,798 tests have been conducted so far.