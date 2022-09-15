Azerbaijan shows best regional results in COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan showed the best results in vaccination of the population [against COVID-19] in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, senior researcher, economist at the Azerbaijani Center for Economic and Social Development Emin Mammadov said during the 6th forum on ‘Recalibrating growth dynamics for inclusive and sustainable economy’, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the majority of COVID-19 cases in the country have been recorded among women (54 percent).

"In six months after the announcement of quarantine in Azerbaijan, 11 modular hospitals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 were built here. The country also promptly opened enterprises for the production of virus protection and hygiene means, which later have been already exported," he said.

The expert also noted that Azerbaijan has provided great support to countries in need of the vaccine by donating hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine to them.

"More than 80 percent of the population of our country has already been vaccinated with at least two doses of the vaccine," added Mammadov.