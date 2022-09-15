Azerbaijan confirms 256 more COVID-19 cases, 395 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan has detected 256 new COVID-19 cases, 395 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 818,890 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807,096 of them have recovered, and 9,876 people have died. Currently, 1,918 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,388 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,206,805 tests have been conducted so far.