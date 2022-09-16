Azerbaijan confirms 234 more COVID-19 cases, 337 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan has detected 234 new COVID-19 cases, 337 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,127 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 807,433 of them have recovered, and 9,881 people have died. Currently, 1,810 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,929 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,209,734 tests have been conducted so far