Azerbaijani team wins bronze medal at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won bronze at the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia (Bulgaria) in the program with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reports on Sunday.

The team included Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan and Zeynab Gummatova.

For exercises with three ribbons and two balls, the Azerbaijani team received 30.750 points from the judges, taking third place. The first place was taken by the team of Bulgaria, the second - by the team of Italy.

Recall that on September 14-18, the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held in Sofia. Azerbaijan is represented in the individual competitions by Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gezalova, in group exercises - by the team, which includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Gummatova.

Zohra Agamirova performed in the final of the exercise with a hoop, where she took the sixth position, in the final of the program with a ribbon, taking the fifth position. Also, the Azerbaijani grace performed in the all-around final, taking 13th position.