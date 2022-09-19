Azerbaijan ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released an update on mine clearance operations in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports via the agency.

During mine clearance operations from September 12 through September 17 in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan cities, 58 anti-personnel and 143 antitank mines, as well as 98 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 563 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA stated.