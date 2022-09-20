Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. A total of 1,190 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 248 citizens, the second dose to 212 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 648 citizens. As many as 82 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,882,596 vaccine doses were administered, 5,379,639 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,244 people – the second dose, 3,375,569 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,144 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.