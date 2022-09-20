Azerbaijan confirms 259 more COVID-19 cases, 312 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan has detected 259 new COVID-19 cases, 312 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 819,847 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 808,362 of them have recovered, and 9,893 people have died. Currently, 1,592 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,856 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,221,407 tests have been conducted so far.