Azerbaijani MP proposes to amend law on martyr status

Society Materials 21 September 2022 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Additions should be made to the law ‘On commemorating the name of martyr and benefits provided to families of martyrs’ in Azerbaijan, MP Elshad Mirbashir said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights, Trend reports.

Mirbashir noted that he submitted his proposal to the parliament.

"Those who died as a result of an accident during military service in the period of the 2020 Second Karabakh War or during the performance of military duties should also be given the status of a martyr," he added.

