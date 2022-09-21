Azerbaijan confirms 251 more COVID-19 cases, 363 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan has detected 251 new COVID-19 cases, 363 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,098 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 808,725 of them have recovered, and 9,897 people have died. Currently, 1,476 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,123 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,225,530 tests have been conducted so far.