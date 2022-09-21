Friendly equestrian polo match takes place between Azerbaijani and US teams (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A friendly equestrian polo match was held between the 'Elite Horse and Polo Club' team representing Azerbaijan and the 'Grand Champions Polo Club' team from the US, Trend reports.

The match was organized in connection with the opening of two new polo grounds in Baku and ended with a tie (6:6).

With the commissioning of polo fields, conditions will be provided in Azerbaijan for holding the most prestigious international equestrian polo tournaments.

After the match President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev presented commemorative awards to the teams.

Members of the national team went to training in equestrian polo in Argentina for 3 months every year since 2014. As a result of these trainings, the strengthened team reached the finals among eight teams for the first time in its history at the 2018 European Championship in Italy and captured silver medal.

The national team played a friendly match with the US team in the US state of Florida On November 2018.