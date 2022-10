BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijani gymnasts won four medals at the Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, held in Birmingham (UK), Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

At the competition, members of the Azerbaijani team – trampoline gymnasts Magsud Magsudov and Seljan Magsudova won gold medals, and Huseyn Abbasov - bronze medal.

Tofig Aliyev, who competed in tumbling, was awarded a bronze medal.