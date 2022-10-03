Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. One person was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The citizen has been injected the third dose and the next doses of the vaccine.

Totally, up until now, 13,892,610 vaccine doses were administered, 5,383,140 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,821 people – the second dose, 3,379,803 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,846 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.