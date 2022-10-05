Leaderships of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency, Turkish DHA hold meeting (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and Turkish Demiroren News Agency (DHA) was held, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Director General of DHA Celal Korkut, Coordinator of the Demiroren Media Education Projects Group Nuran Cakmakci, Chief Human Resources Officer at Demiroren Media Group Elif Karacaoglu and General Director of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov.

Ismayilov informed the Turkish colleagues about the steps taken to develop the media sector in Azerbaijan, support programs for print media and news websites, as well as other initiatives.

Cakmakci and Karacaoglu provided information about the project of the Demiroren Media Vocational and Technical High School, created in Türkiye.

"Today the high school accepted the first students. They will study the media profession together with us, and their training will definitely help them find a job in this area after graduating from the school," Korkut said.

The prospects for cooperation between the two countries were also discussed at the meeting.