Hürriyet newspaper about beginning of cooperation between Trend News Agency and DHA

Society Materials 7 October 2022 23:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Trend News Agency and Demiroren News Agency (DHA), one of the influential media structures in Türkiye, have expanded cooperation and signed agreements on new projects. Two documents were signed by Trend News Agency’s Director Ilgar Huseynov and DHA Director General Celal Korkut, Hurriyet newspaper's article stated, Trend reports.

According to the first agreement, Trend news agency will organize the work of the Azerbaijani and English versions of the DHA agency’s DHAPLUS website, which will operate in Türkiye.

Under the second agreement, DHA and Trend will also cooperate in the IT field.

