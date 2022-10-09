Azerbaijan confirms 67 more COVID-19 cases, 104 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan has detected 67 new COVID-19 cases, 104 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822 171 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811 701 of them have recovered, and 9 927 people have died. Currently, 543 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 780 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 273 091 tests have been conducted so far.