Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A total of 723 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 204 citizens, the second dose – 237 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 234 citizens. As many as 48 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 898 187 vaccine doses were administered, 5 385 461 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 868 893 people – the second dose, 3 381 650 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262 183 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.