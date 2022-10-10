Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

Society Materials 10 October 2022 13:16 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

During mine clearance operations from October 3 through October 8 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 92 anti-personnel and 54 anti-tank landmines, as well as 458 unexploded ordnance, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 316 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.

