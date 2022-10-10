Azerbaijan discloses number of mines neutralized since August 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has detected and neutralized nearly 9,000 anti-personnel and 2,500 anti-tank mines, which, presumably, were recently laid, in the Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan districts, Tartar and Sugovushan directions since August this year, Head of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office Nemat Avazov said, Trend reports.

Avazov made the remark at the conference on ‘Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years’, organized by the Azerbaijani Center for Social Research.

According to him, a total of 34 Azerbaijani civilians were injured and killed as a result of the mine explosions.

"These mines were purposefully laid by Armenia," he added.