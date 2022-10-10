No one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,898,187 vaccine doses were administered, 5,385,461 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,893 people – the second dose, 3,381,650 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,183 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.