Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 94 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 94 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,278 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,821 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,313 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,277,812 tests have been conducted so far.