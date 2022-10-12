Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 129 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,346 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,950 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 465 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,518 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,280,330 tests have been conducted so far.