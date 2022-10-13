European Azerbaijan School hosts Model United Nations Conference (PHOTO)

On 8 - 9 October, the European Azerbaijan School hosted a Model United Nations Conference that was open for admission to all students of 8-12 grades.

The event started with playing the National Anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic. Taking speech EAS Secondary Principal Lynda Thompson, greeted all the delegates and wished them all the best for the two-day conference. The UN representative, Amanda Orpana, took a speech and interact with all the delegates of EASMUN whilst explaining all the aims and purposes of the real United Nations conferences.

The EASMUN organizers gave speeches on the conference context as well.

The conference, known as the EASMUN, is a Model United Nations Conference that encourages all aspiring students to participate in manifold committee sessions held within the EAS Secondary campus.

In each of these sessions, students emphasized working collaboratively to resolve global issues of significance with delegates from 25 different countries. By improving their communication, critical thinking, collaboration, public speaking, research and organizational skills, all delegates were thereby encouraged to write final resolutions on the matters discussed with chairs, co-chairs and directors of each committee.

With the aim of inducing a feeling of responsibility in delegates, EASMUN ensured that all students fully committed to the sessions through debates, discussions and negotiations induced in all sessions of this two-day offline conference.

As such, the conference was quite interactive and productive.

At the end of the conference, the director of the European Azerbaijan School, Francesco Banchini, congratulated the participants and emphasized that the topics and debates discussed during the sessions will have a significant impact on the future education and work career of the participants.

At the end of the conference, the most active members from all committees were presented certificates and presents.