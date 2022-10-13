Azerbaijan confirms 81 more COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan has detected 81 new COVID-19 cases, 48 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,427 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,998 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 498 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,443 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,282,773 tests have been conducted so far.