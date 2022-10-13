Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A total of 942 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 334 citizens, the second dose – 165 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 379 citizens. As many as 64 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,900,619 vaccine doses were administered, 5,386,352 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,401 people – the second dose, 3,382,536 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,330 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.