Azerbaijan confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 78 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,538 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,165 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 442 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,141 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,286,811 tests have been conducted so far.