Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A total of 606 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 148 citizens, the second dose – 201 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 228 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,902,789 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,156 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,884 people – the second dose, 3,383,273 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,476 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.