Azerbaijani Customs Committee hands over mine detection dogs to ANAMA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan handed over five Mine Detection dogs to the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in order to support demining activities in the liberated territories, Trend reports on October 17 via the committee.

The event, held at the dog training center of the State Customs Committee, was attended by Сhairman of the Board of the National Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov and First Deputy Chairman, Acting Chairman, Lieutenant General of the Customs Service Shahin Baghirov.

Suleymanov thanked for the provided support and expressed hope that this will contribute to the creation of a safe, sustainable and healthy environment in Karabakh.

Baghirov noted that the event is dedicated to the liberation of Fuzuli, one of the districts that is most contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance, and the transfer of Mine Detection dogs to the Agency will provide additional support in conducting mine-clearing operations on the liberated territories.

At the same time, the strengthening of cooperation between the Agency and the State Customs Committee in the field of explosives detection, the organization of training and the exchange of experience would be beneficial for future joint cooperation.