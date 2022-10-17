Azerbaijan confirms 18 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan has detected 18 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,617 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,247 of them have recovered, and 9,932 people have died. Currently, 438 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,458 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,290,601 tests have been conducted so far.