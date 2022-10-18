Azerbaijan confirms 69 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijan has detected 69 new COVID-19 cases, 92 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,686 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,339 of them have recovered, and 9,935 people have died. Currently, 412 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,780 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,293,381 tests have been conducted so far.