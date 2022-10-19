Azerbaijan confirms 65 more COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan has detected 65 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,751 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,407 of them have recovered, and 9,935 people have died. Currently, 409 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,959 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,296,340 tests have been conducted so far.