Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A total of 923 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 283 citizens, the second dose – 208 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 388 citizens. As many as 44 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,904,392 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,640 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,235 people – the second dose, 3,383,954 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,563 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.