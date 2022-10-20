Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A total of 828 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 220 citizens, the second dose – 175 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 382 citizens. As many as 51 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,905,220 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,860 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,410 people – the second dose, 3,384,336 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,614 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.