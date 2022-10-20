Azerbaijan confirms 54 more COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan has detected 54 new COVID-19 cases, 79 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,805 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,486 of them have recovered, and 9,935 people have died. Currently, 384 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,984 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,299,324 tests have been conducted so far.