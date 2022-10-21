Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 cases, 58 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijan has detected 47 new COVID-19 cases, 58 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,852 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,544 of them have recovered, and 9,935 people have died. Currently, 373 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,962 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,301,286 tests have been conducted so far.