Azerbaijan confirms 46 more COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan has detected 46 new COVID-19 cases, 61 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on October 23.

Up until now, 822,954 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,662 of them have recovered, and 9,937 people have died. Currently, 355 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,886 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,305,712 tests have been conducted so far.