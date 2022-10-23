Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. A total of 545 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 225 citizens, the second dose – 94 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 186 citizens. As many as 40 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,907,098 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,608 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,717 people – the second dose, 3,385,037 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,736 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.