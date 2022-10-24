Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The third dose and the next doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were received by one citizen in Azerbaijan on October 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,907,099 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,608 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,717 people – the second dose, 3,385,038 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,736 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.