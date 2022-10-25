Azerbaijan confirms 64 more COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijan has detected 64 new COVID-19 cases, 66 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,023 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,743 of them have recovered, and 9,940 people have died. Currently, 340 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,483 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,309,540 tests have been conducted so far.