Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,100 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,849 of them have recovered, and 9,942 people have died. Currently, 309 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,112 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,313,756 tests have been conducted so far.