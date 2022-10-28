Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,149 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,889 of them have recovered, and 9,943 people have died. Currently, 317 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,766 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,315,522 tests have been conducted so far.