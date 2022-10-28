Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. A total of 583 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 172 citizens, the second dose – 76 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 288 citizens. As many as 47 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,910,048 vaccine doses were administered, 5,389,756 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,191 people – the second dose, 3,386,163 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,938 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.