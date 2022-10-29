International Conference of TRIZ Developers Summit held

The International Conference of the TRIZ Developers Summit is one of the most significant annual events of the global TRIZ movement.

The 18th TRIZ Summit 2022 International Conference was held online from 14 to 16 October 2022.

The conference, as usual, is timed to coincide with International TRIZ Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 15 October, the birthday of THE THEORY of INVENTIVE PROBLEM SOLVING (TRIZ) founder Genrikh Altshuller.

Three sections worked at the conference: "TRIZ in IT and technology", "TRIZ in business", and "Creative personality and TRIZ in education".

More than 500 participants from 57 countries from Australia, Asia, North and South America, Africa, and Europe have registered for the conference. The conference was attended by TRIZ Masters and certified TRIZ specialists.

The "TRIZ in IT and Engineering" section presented research results on using TRIZ in innovation, developing IT systems, and, in particular, IT systems. Traditionally, within the framework of the conference, a report was made about one of the TRIZ Masters. However, this year it was a report on the life and work of Nikolai Shpakovsky.

In addition, an ontological approach was presented to describe the initial problem situation and the formation of a roadmap for TRIZ projects, teaching TRIZ in practice at Tsinghua University in China, and other reports.

The second section presented a wide range of materials on the application of TRIZ in business: from consideration of the general laws of system development concerning business tasks to the use of TRIZ in strategic planning tasks, in social information systems, in solving organizational problems of local government, in TRIZ projects in enterprises and financial institutions. Presentations were made on the development of TRIZ Industrial Park in China and the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute in Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In the section "Creative Personality and TRIZ in Education", for the first time at international conferences on TRIZ, reports presented different approaches to forming and developing a Creative Personality. The presentation aroused an active discussion among the participants of the forum. In addition, a speech was shown forecasting the development and design of TRIZ-civilization.

Several other reports were devoted to the peculiarities of TRIZ methods in educational institutions of different countries. It is essential to use this information when planning further work on the application of TRIZ methods in education.

It should be noted that as speakers, Azerbaijan is represented at this prestigious inventors forum for the first time.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani side:

prof. Dr. Ali Kutvan

Chairman of the Board, Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute

prof. Dr. Khagani Abdullayev

Vice-Rector for Innovative Technologies, National Aviation Academy

Natig Aliyev

Executive Director, Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute

TRIZ Developers Summit Representative in Azerbaijan

The participants of the event expressed their gratitude to of the "TRIZ SUMMIT 2022" İnternational Conference Organizing Committee leadership (Chairman, President of the International Council of TRIZ Masters M. Rubin) for the appropriate organization and the level of the reports presented, which are of practical importance for future research in this direction.

Conference materials (presentation and videos) are available on the website:

https://triz.team/con/2022/

The next 19th TRIZ Summit conference is scheduled for mid-October 2023.