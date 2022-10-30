Azerbaijan confirms 45 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijan has detected 45 new COVID-19 cases, 38 patients have recovered, Trend reports on October 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 247 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812 982 of them have recovered, and 9 944 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1718 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 319 300 tests have been conducted so far.