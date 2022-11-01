Azerbaijan confirms 60 more COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan has detected 60 new COVID-19 cases, 82 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,068 of them have recovered, and 9,948 people have died. Currently, 302 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,956 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,323,276 tests have been conducted so far.