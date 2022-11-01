Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1​. A total of 657 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 153 citizens, the second dose – 181 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 294 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,911,694 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,152 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,585 people – the second dose, 3,386,910 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,047 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.