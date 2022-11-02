Azerbaijani construction company's driver hits landmine in liberated Jabrayil (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 13:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan received information on a landmine explosion in liberated Jabrayil, the Office told Trend.

According to the preliminary investigation, driver of Azerbaijan's construction company Ilgar Ahmadov was severely injured after hitting an anti-personnel landmine in the Mehdili village.

The matter is currently under investigation.

ХХХ

13:23 (GMT+4)

An anti-personnel landmine blast occurred in the Mehdili village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, the Press Service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the ANAMA, driver of Improtex Industries LLC, landmine victim Ilgar Ahmadov lost three fingers of his left hand in a landmine incident.