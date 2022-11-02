Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2​. A total of 491 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 84 citizens, the second dose – 79 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 278 citizens. As many as 50 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,912,185 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,236 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,664 people – the second dose, 3,387,188 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,097 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.