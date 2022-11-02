Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 2 November 2022 21:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani official arrested following State Security Service's operation

Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The petition of the investigative body on the selection of pretrial restraint against Head of the Supply and Property Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture Ilkin Nasibov has been considered, Trend reports.

The petition was granted at the trial in the Sabail District Court on November 2. Ilkin Nasibov was sentenced to four months of preventive detention.

On November 1, the State Security Service conducted an operation in the Ministry of Culture. Ilkin Nasibov, head of the ministry's Supply and Property Department, was among the detained during the operation.

