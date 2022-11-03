Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,418 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,154 of them have recovered, and 9,951 people have died. Currently, 313 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,957 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,327,421 tests have been conducted so far.